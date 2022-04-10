Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 3:10AM PDT until April 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet,
additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter
Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, and up to 6 inches below 2000
feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this
afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and
Monday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map