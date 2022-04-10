Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 3:10AM PDT until April 10 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet,

additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Winter

Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of

10 to 30 inches with highest amounts above 4000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and

Monday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map