Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 5:46AM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of the Highway 97 corridor from south of Modoc
Point north through Crescent. This includes Chemult and Chiloquin.
* WHEN…From 5 PM today to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong, gusty winds and blowing snow could
reduce visibilities to near white out conditions at times. The
heaviest snow will occur tonight into Monday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.