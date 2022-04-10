Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 8:26PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph over exposed terrain.

* WHERE…Portions of the Highway 97 corridor from south of

Modoc Point north through Crescent. This includes Chemult and

Chiloquin.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong, gusty winds and blowing snow

could reduce visibilities to near white out conditions at

times. The heaviest snow will occur tonight into Monday

morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.