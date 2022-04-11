Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:36PM PDT until April 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning…West winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected over high exposed terrain. For the
Wind Advisory…West Winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Periods of snow and blowing snow could significantly lower
visibilities.
* WHERE…The High Wind Warning includes much of the higher
terrain of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath counties, as well as
Paisley, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 31,
140, and 395. All other areas are in the Wind Advisory,
including Lakeview, Silver Lake, Alturas, Adel, and Fort Rock.
The Wind Advisory covers all other areas in Lake, Modoc and
eastern Klamath County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snow accumulations up to 1 to 2
inches is expected. With strong winds, blowing snow could
result in very low visibilities at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.