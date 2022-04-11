Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 8:26AM PDT until April 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Higher wind gusts are possible over high terrain and

other exposed areas. Periods of snow and blowing snow could

significantly lower visibilities.

* WHERE…The High Wind Warning includes much of the higher

terrain of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath counties, as well

as Paisley, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, and portions of

highways 31, 140, and 395. All other areas are in the Wind

Advisory, including Lakeview, Silver Lake, Alturas, Adel, and

Fort Rock.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall is forecast, but amounts should

be light, generally around 2 inches or less for area roadways.

Warner Mountain Summit on 140 and Cedar Pass on 299 could see

up to 6 inches of snow. With strong winds, blowing snow could

result in very low visibilities at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.