Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 10:47AM PDT until April 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

20 inches for the Simcoe Highlands and 5 to 10 inches for the

Ochoco-John Day Highlands. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Ochoco-

John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.