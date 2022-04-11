Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 12:01PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

AAB

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some power outages

are expected. Some roads may be blocked by downed trees and

powerlines due to the weight of the snow.

If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to

reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between

the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and

water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Watch out for

downed trees and powerlines on roadways.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map