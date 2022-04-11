Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 1:55PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some power outages
are expected. Some roads may be blocked by downed trees and
powerlines due to the weight of the snow.
If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to
reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between
the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and
water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Watch out for
downed trees and powerlines on roadways.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map