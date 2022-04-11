Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 1:55PM PDT until April 12 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of

12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to

reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between

the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and

water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map