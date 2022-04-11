Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 3:25PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
24 inches, with higher amounts along the crests. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.