Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 4:45PM PDT until April 12 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map