Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 4:45PM PDT until April 12 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map