Winter Storm Warning issued April 11 at 5:28PM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 20

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.