Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:44PM PDT until April 11 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain.
* WHERE…Portions of the Highway 97 corridor from south of
Modoc Point north through Crescent. This includes Chemult and
Chiloquin.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong, gusty winds and blowing snow
could reduce visibilities to near white out conditions at
times. The heaviest snow will occur tonight into Monday
morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.