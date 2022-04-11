Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 7:01PM PDT until April 12 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

