Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 7:01PM PDT until April 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
