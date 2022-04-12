Winter Storm Warning issued April 12 at 4:33PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches in the lower elevations and up to 14 inches near the

crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.