Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 10:54AM PDT until April 13 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Comments