Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 4:41 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:41AM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 10 inches, heaviest south of Highway 26.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content