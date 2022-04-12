Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:41AM PDT until April 13 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 10 inches, heaviest south of Highway 26.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Comments