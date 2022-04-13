Skip to Content
April 14, 2022 12:25 AM
Winter Storm Warning issued April 13 at 5:01PM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

