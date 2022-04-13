Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 1:08AM PDT until April 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Periods of heavy snow will make driving difficult due
to slippery roads and poor visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map