Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 11:55PM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in Modoc and Lake County,

including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. Additionally, portions of

eastern Klamath County and portions of southern Lake County.

This includes Highway 140 east of Bly.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* For the latest road conditions in Oregon, go to

https://www.tripcheck.com.

* For the latest road conditions in California, go to

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.