Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 12:05PM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow, mainly above 5,000 foot elevations. Additional
snow accumulations of 5 to 14 inches. South through west wind
gusts 25 to 35 mph, mainly across exposed ridges and mountain
passes.
* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in Modoc and Lake County, including
Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. Additionally, portions of eastern
Klamath County and portions of southern Lake County. This
includes Highway 140 east of Bly.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* For the latest road conditions in Oregon, go to
https://www.tripcheck.com.
* For the latest road conditions in California, go to
http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.