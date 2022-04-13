Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:40AM PDT until April 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Comments