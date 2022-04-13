Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 5:01PM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.