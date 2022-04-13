Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 5:01PM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Comments