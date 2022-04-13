Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 5:28AM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Some higher peaks may see amounts closer to 12 to 16 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Warner Mountains in Modoc and Lake County, including

Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. Additionally, portions of eastern

Klamath County and portions of southern Lake County. This

includes Highway 140 east of Bly.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and

periods of moderate snow showers will occur overnight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.