Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 6:20AM PDT until April 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Periods of heavy snow will make driving difficult due

to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map