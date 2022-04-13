Skip to Content
April 14, 2022 5:13 AM
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 9:50PM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

