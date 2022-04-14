Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 6:28PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 627 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mount Hood Village, or 9 miles east of Sandy, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Storm is

showing weak rotation which may produce a brief funnel

cloud. If a funnel cloud is witnessed, notify local law

enforcement and ask to relay to the National Weather

Service.

Locations impacted include…

Mount Hood Village, Zigzag, Welches, Rhododendron and Brightwood.

In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile

markers 29 and 49.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.