Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 6:28PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 627 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mount Hood Village, or 9 miles east of Sandy, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Storm is
showing weak rotation which may produce a brief funnel
cloud. If a funnel cloud is witnessed, notify local law
enforcement and ask to relay to the National Weather
Service.
Locations impacted include…
Mount Hood Village, Zigzag, Welches, Rhododendron and Brightwood.
In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile
markers 29 and 49.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
