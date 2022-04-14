Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 4:11AM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.