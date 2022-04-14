Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 4:11AM PDT until April 14 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.