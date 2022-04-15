Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 2:00PM PDT until April 16 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches. The highest terrain may see up to 10 inches.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern

and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central

and Eastern Lake County. This includes portions of Highways

97, 140, 395, 139 and 299.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan for difficult travel conditions. Roads may

become slick and snow covered.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.