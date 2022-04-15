Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 2:49PM PDT until April 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches, locally higher near the crests. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph leading to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.