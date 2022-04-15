Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 3:11PM PDT until April 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches, heaviest above 3000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and foothills above 2000 feet.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of heavy snow will make driving difficult
due to slippery roads and poor visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest, steadiest snow is expected
midday through early afternoon Saturday, then precipitation
should turn more showery in the afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map