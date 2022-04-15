Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 4:24AM PDT until April 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph leading to

blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.