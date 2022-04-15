Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 9:14PM PDT until April 16 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.