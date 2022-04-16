Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 1:15AM PDT until April 16 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. The highest terrain may see up to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of Northeast Siskiyou, Modoc, Klamath, and Lake
counties, including Klamath Falls, Bly, Lakeview, Beatty,
Chemult, and portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139 and 299.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan for difficult travel conditions. Roads may
become slick and snow covered.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.