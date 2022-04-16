Skip to Content
today at 8:37 AM
Published 1:15 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 1:15AM PDT until April 16 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. The highest terrain may see up to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of Northeast Siskiyou, Modoc, Klamath, and Lake
counties, including Klamath Falls, Bly, Lakeview, Beatty,
Chemult, and portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139 and 299.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan for difficult travel conditions. Roads may
become slick and snow covered.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

