Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 1:15AM PDT until April 16 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches. The highest terrain may see up to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of Northeast Siskiyou, Modoc, Klamath, and Lake

counties, including Klamath Falls, Bly, Lakeview, Beatty,

Chemult, and portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139 and 299.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan for difficult travel conditions. Roads may

become slick and snow covered.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.