today at 10:13 PM
Published 2:46 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 2:46PM PDT until April 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

