Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 2:46PM PDT until April 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.