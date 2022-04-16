Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 2:46PM PDT until April 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

8 inches, locally higher near the crests. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph leading to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibilities.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.