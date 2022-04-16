Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 4:47AM PDT until April 16 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.