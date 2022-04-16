Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 4:47AM PDT until April 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

