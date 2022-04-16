Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 5:29AM PDT until April 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches, heaviest above 3000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and foothills above 2000 feet.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of snow will make driving difficult due to

slippery roads and poor visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest, steadiest snow is expected

midday through early afternoon Saturday, then precipitation

should turn more showery and decrease in the afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map