Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 5:40PM PDT until April 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 2 inches through this evening.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon
Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map