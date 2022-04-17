Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 2:00PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner
Mountains. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County, mostly
over higher terrain and areas below Winter Rim. This includes
Oregon highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
