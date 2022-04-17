Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 2:00PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner

Mountains. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County, mostly

over higher terrain and areas below Winter Rim. This includes

Oregon highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.