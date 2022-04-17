Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:35PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 7 inches above 4000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 5000

feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially off paved

and treated roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map