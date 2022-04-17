Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:35PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 7 inches above 4000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 5000
feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially off paved
and treated roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
