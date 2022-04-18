Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 11:49AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner

Mountains. In Oregon, far eastern Klamath County and western and

southern Lake County, mostly across higher terrain and near

Summer Lake. This includes Oregon highway 31 between Paisley

and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.