Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 1:24PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner

Mountains. In Oregon, the Klamath Basin, eastern Klamath County

and western and western Lake County, mostly across higher

terrain but also the Klamath Basin from Modoc Point to Malin,

including the city of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.