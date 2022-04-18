Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 1:24PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner
Mountains. In Oregon, the Klamath Basin, eastern Klamath County
and western and western Lake County, mostly across higher
terrain but also the Klamath Basin from Modoc Point to Malin,
including the city of Klamath Falls.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.