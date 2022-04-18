Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 2:42AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches above 4000 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 5000
feet. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph on higher terrain.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map