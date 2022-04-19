Wind Advisory issued April 19 at 2:46AM PDT until April 20 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and and mountains across eastern Modoc County,
including MacDoel, Tionesta, and the Warner Mountains Modoc
County. In Oregon, far eastern Klamath County and much of Lake
County, including Paisley and Summer Lake. This also includes
highway 31 between Valley Falls and Silver Lake, portions of
highway 395 north of Valley Falls, and portions of highway 140
east of Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
