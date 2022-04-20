Wind Advisory issued April 20 at 2:24AM PDT until April 20 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and and mountains across eastern Modoc County,

including MacDoel, Tionesta, and the Warner Mountains Modoc

County. In Oregon, Klamath County and much of Lake County,

including Paisley and Summer Lake. This also includes highway 31

between Valley Falls and Silver Lake, portions of highway 395

north of Valley Falls. Klamath Basin including portions of

Highways 140 and 97, Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Worden and

Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.