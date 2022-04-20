Wind Advisory issued April 20 at 2:49PM PDT until April 21 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and and mountains across eastern Modoc County,
including MacDoel, Tionesta, and the Warner Mountains Modoc
County. In Oregon, Klamath County and much of Lake County,
including Paisley and Summer Lake. This also includes highway
31 between Valley Falls and Silver Lake, portions of highway
395 north of Valley Falls. Klamath Basin including portions of
Highways 140 and 97, Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Worden and
Lakeview.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.